Ex-Pirates striker Shonga joins North African club – reports

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Zambian international striker Justin Shonga has joined Moroccan side FC Maghreb in the Botola Pro League on a two-year contract, according to reports in that country.

Shonga returns to the Northern part of the continent, having previously had a stint with Egyptian club Ismaily which only lasted for four months.

The former Orlando Pirates striker joins Maghreb after parting ways with DStv Premiership side Sekhukhune United, where he only spent six months with the club.

At Sekhukhune, Shonga made 10 appearances and managed to find the back of the net two times.

At 26, the Zambian striker has travelled a lot since his career began back in home country in 2016 playing for Nkwazi FC.

From Nkwazi, he made his way to South Africa the following year to join Pirates. The striker played 77 games for the Buccaneers, scoring 16 goals and making 16 assists in his spell with the Soweto giants.

But, his journey with Pirates came to a surprising end in 2020, leaving the club and ending up at Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila. But, still, he didn’t stay long at the club and Shonga found himself at Cape Town City, where he was looking to revive his career.

He, however, played only 11 games for the Mother City-based outfit after only a few months with the team before forging a move to Ismaily.