Pirates’ Hotto excited after netting winner against Royal AM

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates winger Deon Hotto is excited to have scored the goal that helped the Buccaneers beat Royal AM 1-0 at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Hotto strikes to give Pirates battling win at Royal AM

Hotto scored for Pirates just after the half-hour mark to secure maximum points for the Soweto giants in a closely contested affair against the KwaZulu-Natal based club.

“I am very excited when it comes to the goal to have got my first goal. We have been knocking and knocking and they have not been coming. But today (Wednesday) it came. It is all about God’s time, you just need to be patient and work hard. Getting a win, we are excited with the three points. We are looking forward to the next game,” said the winger.

Meanwhile, Man-of-the-Match Goodman Mosele credited his teammates for the award, saying every player worked hard to help the team win the tie.

“Today’s performance was not all about me, I would say all 11 of us worked very hard. So, if we keep on working hard like this we would win many games. What is important is that, when you look at our previous game (against Chippa), we played well for the whole 90 minutes and we ended up losing the match,” said the midfielder.

“We came today, and they played, they dominated and played really well, we must not lie. But we managed to win. So, it shows that sometimes it doesn’t matter how you play, as long as you win that’s what matters.”

The victory saw Pirates take their points tally to seven after four league games.



Pirates will next travel to Pretoria to face SuperSport United at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.