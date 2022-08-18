Marques joins Angolan club after City exit

Khaya Ndubane

Angolan club Petro de Luanda have announced the signing of former Cape Town City goalkeeper Hugo Marques.



Marques joins the Angolan outfit just days after he asked to be released by City ahead of Tuesday’s DStv Premiership clash against Maritzburg United, as reported by Phakaaathi.



His release came as a bit of a surprise to many considering the Angolan goalkeeper was named the DStv Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season following a stellar campaign with the Citizens last season.



“Goalkeeper Hugo Marques is the latest face of Petro de Luanda to reinforce Alexandre Santos’ options,” posted Petro on their social media account.



“The Angolan international signs for Petro de Luanda a contract valid for one season and another optional.

“Hugo Marques has represented Cape Town City for the last season and a half. While serving Cape Town City, Hugo has played 34 games, having been voted the best goalkeeper in the Premier Soccer League of the 2021/22 season. Welcome, Hugo Marques.”