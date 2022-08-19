SuperSport welcome Goss ahead of Pirates clash

Ntokozo Gumede

Ricardo Goss will mark his return from suspension this weekend when SuperSport United host Orlando Pirates at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.



Goss missed the past two games after he got sent off for nothing more than a silly behavior with his unsportsmanlike reaction to Ronald Pfumbidzai. The Chippa United man simply struck the ball almost off Goss’ hands, who then shoved the player on his face.



Goss says he and Pfumbizai have since smoked the peace pipe.

“I’ve apologized to Ronald, I did give him a call. I was so frustrated because we created so many chances but we could not get the ball into the back of the net. Chance after chance the question was when are we going to score and that was a heat of a moment thing. It is a thing of the past. He did say that he accepts the apology and he really does appreciate the gesture,” said Goss.

Coming from a Mamelodi Sundowns side where he spent most of his time on the sidelines, Goss is happy that he has a chance to become Matsatsantsa A Pitori’s number one goalkeeper.



“Coach Andre Arendse and coach Grant Johnson are really trying to push us and we push each other. The competition is healthy and we support each other. I really appreciate how they, George (Chigova) and (Boalefa) Pule, welcomed me. It’s like a family” said Goss.



Goss is hoping to do well at SuperSport in order to earn a Bafana Bafana call-up.

“It is every player’s dream to play for their national team and I want to be there and compete for the national jersey and maybe being here will be a lucky break for me,” he added, as he reflected on the tough competition he faced at Downs.

At Sundowns, Goss was competing with Denis Onyango, Kennedy Mweene and Reyaad Pieterse for the number one jersey.

“Those are top goalkeepers. I’m not taking anything away from those who I have worked with in the past. It was very hard to just take that number one spot and I did get my chances, maybe I was not ready but I learnt a lot from them. I probably went to Sundowns at the wrong time,” he said.