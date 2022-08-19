Shitolo and Bilankulu return to Golden Arrows

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Golden Arrows have announced the return of former club defenders Gladwin Shitolo and Musa Bilankulu.

Shitolo played for Arrows for the most part of his career on loan from Orlando Pirates, but his spell with the Bucs ended last year in August when he parted ways with the club.

The 32-year-old defender has been without a club since then, and he now returns to the KwaZulu-Natal outfit for 2022/23 DStv Premiership campaign.



Bilankulu has been added to the Arrows technical team as assistant to co-coaches Mabhuti Khenyenza and Vusumuzi Vilakazi.

“We would like to welcome back Gladwin Shitolo and Musa Bilankulu back to the Lamontville Golden Arrows family. Gladwin Shitolo will be returning to the team on a new playing contract! Musa Bilankulu will be fulfilling an Assistant Coaching role,” wrote the club on their official Twitter account.

Shitolo goes back to Arrows with the side having lost one of their key defenders in Nkosinathi Sibisi, who has since joined Pirates.



The defender joined Pirates back in 2014 following his impressive displays for Jomo Cosmos, a club he played for since his teenage years. But the defender didn’t get game time at Bucs, which saw him jumping from one club to another on loan-spells.



He played for Platinum Stars, Chippa United and had three loan spells with Arrows.

Meanwhile, Bilankulu joins Vilakazi and Khenyeza in the Arrows technical team, with the trio having played together at the club for a long time.



Bilankulu left Arrows in 2020 to join lower division side Bizana Pondo Chiefs.