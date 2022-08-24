Ruthless Sundowns give Stellies a hiding

Ntokozo Gumede

Mamelodi Sundowns ran riot again at Loftus Versfeld yesterday evening, comfortably beating Stellenbosch FC 3-0 to get back to winning ways in the DStv Premiership.

This was a second successive home cruise for Masandawana, following on from their 4-0 thumping of Kaizer Chiefs, and it was a fine way to bounce back from the weekend’s draw at Sekhukhune United.



Before many Mamelodi Sundowns fans could find their seats, the Brazilians had already gone one-nil up, with Neo Maema scoring a well-worked team goal in the opening minute to give Downs an early advantage.



Rushine De Reuck found Gaston Sirino wide on the right and the Uruguayan forward took a shot at goal, but goalkeeper Sage Stephens palmed the ball away.



However, the danger was not extinguished as the ball fell into the path of Maema, who made no mistake as he tapped into the back of the net.



Sirino’s day was brought to a premature end in the 26th minute when he had to be stretched off with a hamstring tear.



Thapelo Morena was brought on and he proved to be a revelation in Masandawana’s attack. In the 34th minute, Teboho Mokoena rattled the crossbar after he received a pass from Morena.



Four minutes later, the visitors came close to pulling one back through Jayden Adam but his effort could only find the upright.



Peter Shalulile celebrates his 57th goal for Mamelodi Sundowns. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

“Cometh the hour, cometh the man” and most often that man is Peter Shalulile. The Namibian forward was assisted by Morena, who played a delightful through-ball five minutes from the end of the first half.



Shalulile kept his composure and rattled the net for the 57th time in Downs colours, taking his tally to four goals in the league this season.



Downs continued where they left off in the second half as they came close to finding a third goal through De Reuck in the 54th minute. The former Maritzburg United defender was on the end of a Mokoena freekick but his header was palmed to safety by Stephens.



Sundowns gave new signing Marcelo Allende his debut off the bench, replacing Themba Zwane in the 69th minute.



The Chile-born attacker, who joined Downs for a reported fee of over R50-million, became an instant fan-favourite as he netted Downs’ third goal about seven minutes after coming on.