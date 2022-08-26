African champions Banyana to face Copa America holders Brazil

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis is excited about the prospect of facing Brazil in two international friendly matches in South Africa next month.

The South African senior national women’s team will play Brazil at the Orlando Stadium on 3 September with the venue and date for the second friendly yet to be confirmed.

Ellis believes coming up against the Female Selecao will be a good preparation for Banyana going to the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.



Brazil are the current champions of the Women’s Copa America and they have won their continental tournament eight times.

“This is amazing. You know, immediately after the Wafcon last month, Safa said they would give us the best possible preparation for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. What more could we ask for? A powerhouse, not just in women’s football but also in men’s football,” said Ellis.

“Brazil are the champions of Copa America, a powerhouse. What a way to start preparing for the World Cup, what a way to start off our campaign. We want to say thank you to Safa (South African Football Association) and we want to say thank you to Sasol. They have always been true to their word and we look forward to playing Brazil and whatever is to come after.”

The news of the friendlies between Banyana and Brazil friendly were confirmed by the Safa during the team’s Wafcon success celebrations ceremony organised by sponsors Sasol.



Sasol rewarded the whole squad with R5.8 million in a ceremony held in Sandton on Thursday.

Banyana have been celebrated throughout the country since returning from Morocco, with the players having already received their R400 000 each bonuses from Safa and they have also been boosted with a R15 million bonus from the national government, while the Gauteng department of sports, arts and culture contributed R1 million to the whole squad.