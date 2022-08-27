Pirates edge Royal AM to reach semi-finals of MTN8

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

A dominant performance by Orlando Pirates saw the Buccaneers reach the semi-finals of the MTN8 after defeating Royal AM 2-1 at Chatsworth Stadium on Saturday night.



Both sides finished the match with 10 men after Goodman Mosele and Khethukuthula Ndlovu were sent off.

Pirates displayed a good performance, but they were still lethal upfront with the Soweto giants missing a number of goal-scoring chances, however they still managed to book their place in the semi-finals of the MTN8.

Pirates had a perfect start to the match as Vincent Pule gave the away side a lead in the opening three minutes of the game.

Pirates could have easily gone 2-0 up in the 15th minute, but Eva Nga’s shot was saved by Xolani Ngcobo, before Motebang Sera had a chance at the other end to equalise for Royal AM, but he took his shot over the bar.

Pirates were winning everything on the field, fouls and second balls, while Royal AM struggled to make any threatening attacks or string more five touches.

With the Buccaneers dominating the match, they got another glorious opportunity to extend the lead, but Zakhele Lepasa also fluffed his chance from inside the box after being set-up by Nga in the 35th minute.

With the game going into the half-time break, Sera was fouled inside the box, but referee Abongile Tom gave a free-kick. From the set-piece, the home side couldn’t hit the target.

There was no difference in the second half, with the Buccaneers continuing to be the better side.



It took Pirates 10 minutes to get a second goal after Ngcobo failed to handle Thabiso Monyane’s shot. But, it didn’t take long for the KwaZulu-Natal side to pull one goal back through Mfundo Thikazi.

The goal injected into Royal AM players, with the club starting to look lively. Thabo Matlaba had a good looking long range shot in the 78th minute, but his attempt was just above the poles.



With a few minutes left to the end, the game was closely contested and the teams ended with a player short after Mosele and Ndlovu got sent off towards the end of the match.