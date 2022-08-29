Chiefs seniors Hlanti and Khune impress Zwane on their return

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane says the return of Sifiso Hlanti and Itumeleng Khune to the senior team has brought the balance he has been looking for.

ALSO READ: Sundowns anticipate a tough battle in round two of Tshwane derby

Hlanti slotted into the left back position and played 90 minutes in Chiefs win over Stellenbosch FC in the MTN8 quarter finals.

This was despite the fact that Hlanti had not played in over a year. He had been out recovering from an injury.

His return had to be hurried after Reeve Frosler, who had been used as cover in the position, also suffered an injury last week.

“I think the cup game presented us an opportunity to look at a player like Hlanti who has been out of the game for some time,” said Zwane of the 32-year-old.

“But I am impressed with his performance. He gave us the balance we had been looking for. We used Reeve who is right footed on the left… And you could see that we had that balance we have been looking for.

“But we are still lacking in some areas which I have mentioned and we need to improve on some key areas,” added Zwane.

He also spoke highly of Khune, who made his first start for the first time this season and became a hero in the end when he saved two penalties to push Amakhosi through to the next round.

“We then had Itu. We gave him an opportunity because he has been working hard. I wanted him to show some hunger, and desire.

“A fully fit Itu can give you a lot of things. He can lead the team and inspire the youngsters. If he becomes a good example then he makes our lives easier. Fortunately today he came to the party after some time that he had not played.

“He led the team well at the back. I think if my memory serves me well, he kept us in the game. He made some good saves.

“It is good to have him back and we are looking forward to seeing Itu who shows hunger,” explained Zwane.

It will be interesting to see if Zwane continues with the veterans when they meet AmaZulu FC in a DStv Premiership match at FNB Stadium on Saturday at 5.30pm.