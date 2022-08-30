Hunt still in desperate need for new players

Ntokozo Gumede

Gavin Hunt runs the risk of sounding like a broken record as he has time and time again continued to pile pressure on SuperSport United’s management to buy him a couple of players before the transfer window closes.

His latest call for more personnel comes after he watched his side bow out of the MTN8 against Sundowns on Sunday night in the capital city.

“To get a player in now will be difficult but we are short, we need a body or two just to help us, especially when you play so many games like this. I don’t believe in a big squad, I believe in versatile players and we have a few of those.,” said Hunt.

Downs and SuperSport are at it again this coming weekend, but this time in a DStv Premiership contest, and Hunt could not help but reminisce the times where he had enough quality in his side, good enough to beat Orlando Pirates three times on the spin during his first stint at The Spartans.

September

“Thabo September (Hunt’s assistant now) played the first game as a right back, played the second match as a centre back and the third one as a central midfielder. We won all three games and he was named the Man of the Match three times. But it does not happen like that now,” said the United mentor.

Hunt, however understands today’s reality and he knows very well of the quality that Sundowns have as they won the match from the bench in the last 10 minutes through Marcelo Allende and Abubeker Nasir.

Sundowns’ quality

“They have the quality and that’s why they won the game,” said Hunt.

“I can’t fault my players, they were magnificent … if I compare the two squads, we were decent. We have a lot of young players and they have to learn the hard way and they have to grow from there. I told them to keep going and we might win the game but it was not to be. We need to understand that I came in late for pre-season and when I got here, a lot of the players could not train because they were injured,” Hunt added.