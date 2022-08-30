WATCH: Truter wields shield in AmaZulu’s Zulu Monarch visit

Sibongiseni Gumbi

AmaZulu FC coach Brandon Truter has left some people in laughter at the way he holds his traditional Zulu shield.

ALSO READ: Sibisi reveals why he chose Orlando Pirates

Truter led his team as the club visited newly installed Zulu king Misuzulu kaZwelithini on Monday morning.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Truter is in the front of his team’s entourage as they enter the Royal Palace in KwaNongoma on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast.

It is Usuthu’s tradition that the club visits the king at the start of every season to ask for blessings. This tradition was resuscitated by the new club AmaZulu owner Sandile Zungu.

They had to delay this year’s visit as King Misuzulu kaZwelithini had not officially taken his place following the death of his father King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu last year.

Misuzulu kaZwelithini recently performed a ceremony called ukungena esibayeni (entering the ancestral kraal) where he was introduced to his ancestors as the new king to lead the Zulu nation.

This ceremony was left a few weeks ago and Usuthu took the time to go and introduce their new soldiers to the king and ask for his blessings.

The club’s nickname, Usuthu, stems from the name of one of the trusted regiments of the great king Shaka Zulu who unified the nation and made it a strong force.

AmaZulu have started the season well under the guidance of Truter and have made it to the semi finals in the MTN8.

They will meet Kaizer Chiefs ina two-legged semi finals starting at FNB Stadium at a date yet to be confirmed by the Premier Soccer League (PSL)

Truter’s side have done well in the DStv Premiership as well where they are in third position with 10 points after five games.

Their next game is against Amakhosi at FNB Stadium on Saturday at 5.30pm, a game Truter has admitted will be a real test for his team.

Watch the video below: