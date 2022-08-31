PODCAST: Are we all set up for a Chiefs-Pirates MTN8 final?

Phakaaathi Reporter

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates were kept apart when the draw for the MTN8 semifinals took place late on Monday, meaning a Soweto derby MTN8 final is a distinct possibility.

Then again, Mamelodi Sundowns and AmaZulu will have plenty to say about that, especially the former, who are the defending champions and widely favoured to win the trophy again.

In the latest Ballz to the Wall Podcast, Phakaaathi editor Jonty Mark and football writers Sibongiseni Gumbi and Tshepo Ntsoelengoe look back at the weekend’s MTN8 quarterfinals and look ahead to what could happen in the last four.

Listen right here!

Chiefs scraped past Stellenbosch on penalties with Itumeleng Khune rolling back the years. Does he deserve a permanent place in Arthur Zwane’s team going forward?

Orlando Pirates beat Royal AM for the second time this season, does Jose Riveiro not deserve all the credit for guiding the Buccaneers into the last four and to the top of the DStv Premiership?

AmaZulu are looking good too under Brandon Truter, will Kaizer Chiefs be able to handle their strikers in the semifinal?

And Sundowns beat SuperSport in the Tshwane derby, but can this really be called a rivalry when SuperSport continuously sell their best players to Masandawana?