Gallants coach Folz expecting difficult game against Swallows

As Marumo Gallants prepare for their DStv Premiership clash with Swallows FC, head coach Romain Folz has stressed the need for his troops to start getting positive results, something that is missing at the club despite some good football they have been displaying.

Gallants host Swallows at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday, a tie Folz believes will be difficult.



“It’s going to be a competitive and difficult game as much as all the other games we play in this league. Every game against everyone is a competitive encounter. Every team tries its best, every team tries its maximum performance going into a game and we will as well. We will execute the best performance possible. We understand the situation we are in right now. The fact that we need points, we are not happy with our position on the log at the moment,” said the Gallants mentor.

“We understand that our performances themselves have been good. So far we are playing good football to execute very good things on and off the ball. But it’s not enough to get the results that we are looking for. So, we understand that it’s a moment we need to improve in that department and to be able to get those performances to be linked with the results.”

Gallants are currently bottom of the league table, having played to four draws and one loss in their opening five games of the season.