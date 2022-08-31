Truter fancies AmaZulu chances of winning MTN8

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

AmaZulu FC coach Brandon Truter believes his side has a very good chance of winning the MTN8 title after they were drawn against Kaizer Chiefs in the semi-finals of the tournament.

Usuthu edged Cape Town City 2-1 to reach the last four of the MTN8, but they face tougher opponents in Chiefs.

Truter knows coming up against Amakhosi will be a huge task for his charges, but he believes anything is possible at this stage of the tournament.

“I think at the semi-finals stage of any competition, all the teams there are top quality, there are no easy games, and they are all tough games. And the draw for us, of course drawing the mighty Amakhosi is good for our supporters,” said the AmaZulu coach.

“I think the first leg being an away draw gives us a bit of an advantage. If you can get the job done away from home it will put you in a good position for the second leg. But, we want to do well. We want to win every match, and this is a competition, a cup game and a cup on offer. So, if it’s there for the taking we will fancy our chances against any team, even Chiefs.

“But I feel confident, the boys have been playing well. The team is always improving in every match and I am happy so far. But there is always room for improvement and I expect us to be a top quality side on top form when facing Chiefs.”

Usuthu will travel to Johannesburg for the first leg which will be played on 1 October, with the return leg set for 22 October.

However, prior to that AmaZulu and Chiefs will play each other in the DStv Premiership tie at the FNB Stadium this coming Saturday.