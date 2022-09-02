Brazil defender Souza expecting a physical game against Banyana

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Brazil national women’s team defender Rafaelle Souza says she expects a physical match against Banyana Banyana at Orlando Stadium on Friday.

Souza, who plays her football for England-based outfit Arsenal Ladies, says when playing against African nations, it is always a physical game.

“It has been nice to be here, I like the atmosphere, I like the people and it is very special to be here, especially at a World Cup stadium. I like African people, and it is a very special moment for us even after playing the Copa America. To be here playing against a very good team is very special,” said Souza.

“Every time we play against an African nation it becomes a physical game. I have played against Zambia. We watched the South African national team play during the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations. They have a very good team, they are really fast, really physical and it is always hard playing against African teams.”

Souza reckons that Banyana are similar to Brazil as they have skills.

“Besides the speed, the players are technical and they have the skills, similar to what we have. But we picked South Africa because we want to play against all different styles of play. We played against teams from Europe before the Copa America, we also played against South American teams. So, now it’s time to play against African teams and maybe next we can play against Asian teams so that we are ready for the World Cup next year,” she added.



The Fifa Women’s World Cup will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand next year.