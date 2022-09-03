Usuthu hold Chiefs to a draw as difficult start continues

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Two wins, a draw and two defeats is how Arthur Zwane’s tenure as coach of Kaizer Chiefs has started, and it looks like it is no closer to getting any better.

ALSO READ: Mngqithi’s actress daughter outs Sundowns coach as deadbeat dad

Chiefs could not use home ground advantage as they played to a goalless draw with AmaZulu in their sixt DStv Premiership match of the season.

This leaves them on seven points out of a possible 21, and this indicates that they may just have to play for a top eight position again this year.

But they still have a chance of making something of their season as they are in the semi finals in the MTN8 and there is still the Nedbank Cup in the latter stages of the term.

The first half was a bit scrappy and none of the teams could hold on to the ball and make meaningful use of it.

AmaZulu were happy to wait for their opponents but proved to be stronger in midfield with the experienced trio of Makhehleni Makhaula, George Maluleka and Keagan Buchanan winning most of the battles.

The chances were there – although few and far apart – and the biggest fell for Chiefs when they were awarded a penalty just after the 20th minute.

This was after Mbongeni Gumede handled the ball inside the box while he was trying to cut out Kgaogelo Sekgota’s run.

Dillan Solomons, who scored from the spot in the previous game, was tasked with taking the kick but he missed.

Chiefs started the second half with some zest and pinned their visitors back but they still could not find the right balls to break their defence.

On a rare occasion that they managed to open spaces and get a view of Veli Mothwa’s goal, the keeper came up with the saves.

With 20 minutes to the end, Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane rang some chances and gave his new striker Caleb Bimenyimana his debut.

He took Ashley Du Preez’ place and the lanky Burundian gave Amakhosi a different option as a target man.

Zwane also brought on Keagan Dolly and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo in the places of Khama Billiat and Siyethemba Sithebe as he went on an all out attack in the dying minutes.

This however did not help him, and will have to be happy with a draw against their MTN8 semifinal opponent.