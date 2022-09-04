Pirates have injury problems ahead of Maritzburg clash

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

As Orlando Pirates prepare for their DStv Premiership clash with Maritzburg United at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday, there is some bad news in Jose Riveiro’s camp, with winger Deon Hotto doubtful for the clash due to an injury.

Pirates are suffering from a number of players with injuries going to Maritzburg. Hotto’s injury is the latest concern for coach Jose Riveiro, with Thembinkosi Lorch also trying to work his way back to full fitness having last been in action for Pirates in their goalless draw with SuperSport United in the league.

The Buccaneers, however, are busy monitoring the wounded duo who could yet still play against Maritzburg.

“Midfielder Deon Hotto is the latest addition to the walking wounded after picking up a groin injury and will be in a race against time ahead of the club’s next fixture as he is currently being assessed by the medical team,” the club revealed on their website.

“Meanwhile, Thembinkosi Lorch who sat out the team’s last two outings is also being monitored continuously after picking up a niggle ahead of last week’s league victory against Marumo Gallants.”

The Soweto giants remain without Terrence Dzvukamanja and Evidence Makgopa, with the pair yet to make an appearance this season due to injuries. But, the good news is that Kabelo Dlamini and Tapelo Xoki are available for selection.

“There is however some good news, with Kabelo Dlamini and Tapelo Xoki all back training with the team, following their absence from the match-day squad against Royal AM,” added Pirates.

“Dlamini had to be withdrawn early in the second half during the game against Gallants after suffering from what was to later be discovered as a quad contusion. This was minutes before Xoki had to be stretchered off, following a head clash just before the full-time whistle.”

Pirates will be aiming for a third win in a row in all competitions, with the Buccaneers having registered victories against Gallants in the league as well as Royal AM in the MTN8.

Pirates have collected 11 points in their first six games, while Maritzburg will be aiming to add to the six they have currently from the same number of games.