Sekhukhune looking to keep a clean sheet against City

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Sekhukhune United, who have had a poor start into the 2022/23 DStv Premiership season, take on Cape Town City at the Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday.



ALSO READ: Sekhukhune to revisit coaching structure arrangement?

Kaitano Tembo’s team sits second from the bottom of the league standings, having only registered one win, two draws and three losses in their opening six games.

Ahead of the City clash, Tembo says his team has been playing really well and what they just need to do is to make sure that they keep a clean sheet against the Citizens.

“It’s obviously going to be a tough game coming to play Cape Town City who come off a good win against TS Galaxy. And we have our own problems of not winning our last game. So, we won’t put it as a bad start, because in terms of performance we have been playing well,” said the Sekhukhune coach.

“We just have not been scoring goals and we have been giving our away easy goals to our opponents. I think we need to improve in that regard, if we get a clean sheet we have a better chance of winning the game.”

Defender Sammy Seabi shares the same sentiments with his coach, saying it is important for Sekhukhune to make sure that they don’t lose three matches in a row.



“The team is prepared, even though we didn’t have time to prepare. We only had two days to recover. But we know what is at at stake, we know what we have to do as a team because we can’t afford to get a third defeat. We need to bounce back and get something out of this game,” said the defender, who is on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns.

Sekhukhune will take on a Cape Town City side that is high on confidence with the club going into this game at the back of a win against TS Galaxy.

City are in ninth place on the log with eight points from seven matches.