Tembo proud of Sekhukhune despite draw with City 

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Sekhukhune United coach Kaitano Tembo is proud of his team’s performance against Cape Town City.



ALSO READ: Memela scores winner as Richards Bay topple Royal AM at the top



This comes after Sekhukhune played to a goalless draw with City at Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday.

“Our problem has been converting the chances that we have been creating, but in terms of performance I think we have been playing well. Most importantly we managed to keep a clean sheet, which was very good, we were solid defensively. Our only problem was at the end when they had one opportunity with Khanyiso Mayo with a header,” said Tembo after the match.

“But I thought we were the better team, we had better chances. But look, it is always going to be difficult to come to Cape Town to play Cape Town City, and to come and play like that, I’m very proud of the guys, we can now build from this performance.”

Following the draw, Sekhukhune are now on a five games winless streak, with the Limpopo based outfit have recorded three losses and two draws in the process.

Babina Noko will now have a long break until their next match which is scheduled for 17 September when they host Stellenbosch FC.