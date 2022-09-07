Maela wants extra effort from Orlando Pirates

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

After their disappointing loss to Maritzburg United in the DStv Premiership on Sunday, Orlando Pirates captain Innocent Maela says it’s about time all the players in the team take responsibility helping the team to score goals and win games.



Pirates recorded their second loss of the season as they went down 1-0 to Maritzburg, with the KwaZulu-Natal outfit scoring from the spot through Amadou Sakouna after Olisa Ndah was judged to have fouled Siboniso Conco inside the box.



Bucs were looking for a third victory in a row heading into the match at the Team of Choice, after wins against Marumo Gallants and Royal AM in the league and the MTN8 respectively.



Even though Maela sees the loss as a huge disappointment for the Buccaneers, he believes that they showed determination to try and equalise, only to be let down by poor finishing in front of goal.

“It was a difficult result and a difficult match,” said Maela.



“I’m sure that we didn’t deserve to lose, especially in this manner. But we take the lessons and go back home to the drawing board. We showed our character, we also showed that we wanted to equalise and get a goal. But it wasn’t meant to be at the end of the day.



“I think as players we also need to be accountable, we need to be responsible and make sure that we finish our chances – not only our forwards but everyone in the team, even defenders get chances through set pieces. But we will definitely rectify it (scoring goals), we will grow and the goals will come. It is just disappointing to lose this match in this manner,” he added.



With the loss, Pirates could not retain their spot at the top of the league table and the Soweto giants dropped to third place.