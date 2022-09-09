Chiefs fined by PSL for fan chaos at Danie Craven Stadium

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Kaizer Chiefs have been fined by the Premier Soccer (PSL) Disciplinary Committee for the chaos caused by their fans during an MTN8 quarter-final clash against Stellenbosch FC on Sunday, 28 August, at Danie Craven Stadium.



The PSL revealed that Chiefs pleaded guilty for the commotion caused by their supporters, and they have since been fined R200 000, with half of the amount being suspended for 24 months on condition that they are not be found guilty of the same offence.

“I can confirm that this evening (Thursday) Kaizer Chiefs Football Club appeared before the DC to answer to two counts of pitch invasion by the spectators as well as one count of the delayed restarting of the match after the pitch invasion,” said the PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu.

“They pleaded guilty as charged and having listened to extensive submissions of both the prosecutor and their legal representative, the PSL DC sanctioned Kaizer Chiefs as follows. A monetary fine of R200 000 of which half is suspended for a period of 24 months on condition that during the period of suspension they are not found guilty of the same offence.”

Furthermore, Majavu stated that the Glamour Boys have been ordered to pay the costs of the outer perimeter fence, while the League will pay the cost of the seating and both the league and Chiefs will have to arrange a press conference regarding the issue.

“The League was directed to carry the costs of the seating, as opposed of Kaizer Chiefs. This was based on the understanding that the league as the event organiser ought to have arranged the security differently. Kaizer Chiefs was ordered the costs of the inner perimeter fence, if any, which was breached by Kaizer Chiefs supporters.”

“The League was also ordered to pay the costs of the outer perimeter fence, if any, which was damaged as a result of the invasion and due to what the DC characterised as inaccurate security arrangements,” Majavu continued.

“Both the League as well as Kaizer Chiefs senior officials are directed by the DC to address a press conference at which they would be expected to convey a message to the masses out there regarding this kind of behaviour.”

Meanwhile, Amakhosi are preparing for a DStv Premiership encounter against Marumo Gallants at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Sunday.