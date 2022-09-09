‘Relieved’ Klate confirms Chippa United exit

Khaya Ndubane

Daine Klate has confirmed that he has parted ways with Chippa United.



On Thursday morning, reports emerged that the former Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United winger was fired by Chippa after the 1-0 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday night.



Speaking to SABC Sport, Klate said he was “relieved” to be relieved from his duties as Chippa United coach.



“I am relieved to be relieved of my duties, to tell you the truth. But I took the job knowing what I was getting myself into. I take the lessons and I will grow from that and wish the club nothing but the best,” said Klate.



Chippa will next face AmaZulu away in Durban on Saturday and it is believed that assistant coaches Morgan Mammila and Siyabulela Gwambi will lead the team in this clash against Usuthu.



The Chilli Boys are currently bottom of the DStv Premiership standings having collected five points in seven games.