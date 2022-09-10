Riveiro upbeat about Pirates’ chances of winning league title

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro says teams who are fighting for the league title will show themselves soon.

Riveiro’s Pirates led the log standings a couple of weeks ago, but have since lost their spot to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Bucs are currently in fifth place on the league standings with 11 points after seven games.



“So far (the league) is competitive, there is not much difference at the moment between the teams and ways to approach, as well as points difference. But little by little sooner or later there will be a group of teams that will be fighting for the top position. So far the league is very equal, small details are changing results, and it’s been like that for us,” said the Spaniard.

“Tough games, so many games in a short time and we started the league about 32 or 33 days ago, it seems like we have already played for a longer period. But it is because of the concentration of games, emotions and so and on.”

The Buccaneers mentor is hoping his charges collect as many points as they can in their next games, starting with their clash against TS Galaxy at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.



Riveiro says the aim is to see the club being in a good position on the league table before the teams go on a Fifa break for the Fifa World Cup in November.

“Obviously we would like to produce, perform and collect a couple of points, but the situation is not super good. But it is good that we have a chance to play at home and hopefully get three more points and finalise this part of the season in a good position before the Fifa break.”

Pirates will head into the Galaxy encounter having lost 1-0 to Maritzburg United in their previous game.