City coach Tinkler wary of unknown Otoho

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler says trying to get footage of their Caf Champions League preliminary round opponents AS Otoho was difficult.



City will face the DR Congo outfit in the first leg clash at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

Tinkler’s side will play in the Champions League for the first time after they finished second in the DStv Premiership last season.

“We playing at home against AS Otoho, getting footage of them wasn’t easy. The last game we got was a cup game they played in. So, it gives us a general idea of their players, line-up, type of formation they play, although there is no guarantee because they also had a change of coach after that cup final. So, they might come with a different strategy in terms of how they play. But in terms of the personnel, we have managed to study them the best way we could,” said Tinkler.

“It’s important for us to win at home since it’s a two legged affair. Playing on the front foot and intensity is key if we want to see ourselves progressing in this competition. I think it’s a fantastic opportunity for players to measure themselves in the African continent in terms of what they are capable of and what they can achieve. Also, the further we go in the competition the better it is for the club and obviously for the players themselves. We will definitely be taking this game very serious.”

Tinkler will watch the game from the stands as he does not have the required qualification to sit on the bench for Caf games. City will be led by Tinkler’s assistant Diogo Peral.