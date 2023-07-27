Fit again Pirates defender Monyane eyes on Bafana call-up

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

For Orlando Pirates defender Thabiso Monyane, this season is all about accomplishing goals for the club and also earning a spot in the Bafana Bafana set-up.

Monyane suffered a lot of injuries last season, which derailed his progress in the Pirates team.



The 23-year-old is looking at putting all of what happened last season behind him going into the 2023/24 DStv Premiership season.

“I take last season for me as an okay season because I had my fair share of injuries. But this season I’m looking to correct that. I know what I had to do, fixing my game and taking care of myself just so that I can help the team going forward,” said Monyane.

“So, I’m just looking forward to the season and the biggest goal for me is to get that Bafana Bafana call-up. The only thing that can help me get into Bafana is to be consistent, put in the hard work and good shift week in and week out and everything will take care of itself.”

The right-back was part of the Bucs squad that travelled to Spain for a pre-season training recently. And he says there are lots of things that he learnt from the camp in Spain where they played against Israel based club Maccabi Tel Aviv, Independiente Del Valle from Ecuador and home club UD Las Palmas.

“We picked up a few things from all the teams we played against. But one team that stood out for me is Las Palmas. Because you could see the tempo which they play in. Sometimes they slow down the game and sometimes they just pick it up,” he continued.

“So, those are things that are needed in football and I feel like I’ve learnt a lot, especially the tactical side of things. Also how their players are technically gifted. That is something we should all take into consideration of and learn,” concluded Monyane.