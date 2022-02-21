Former Pirates defender almost made a return to topflight football

Mgosi Squad

A source close to ex-Orlando Pirates defender Ayanda Gcaba has revealed that the defender was looking to secure a move in the GladAfrica Championship or the DStv Premiership before signing with ABC Motsepe League side Sinenkani FC.

READ ALSO: Fifa mourns the death of ex-Wits and Zimbabwe defender Yohane

Gcaba, who had a stint with Jomo Cosmos in the second tier before joining Sinenkani, is said to believe that he still has what it takes to play in the elite league. It has also been revealed that the 35-years old left Ezenkosi because of complications at the club, which he didn’t want to reveal to the source, but, he is hopeful of having a good spell with the Eastern Cape based third division club.

“He is still fit, plays like a youngster and that’s what motivates him to play in the PSL. Things started well at Cosmos, I remember he started about two years ago (2020), and as time went by, he wasn’t feeling it anymore. He was complaining a lot but not really revealing what was the problem”.

“But, he is happy where he is at the moment and one thing about him is that he likes to help small teams and guide youngsters, those are some of the reasons he decided to join Sinenkani. Another thing is that he likes the way things are done at the club thanks to the coaches Tsepo Motsoeneng and Vumani Mvundla, you can’t tell that they are an amateur club,” said the source.