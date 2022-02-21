Seema facing bleak future at Arrows?

Mgosi Squad

Lehlohonolo Seema may soon find himself having to look for a job with Golden Arrows management said to be unhappy with his job at the team. A lack of progression from last season’s exploits is said to be the reason Seema may be fired, Phakaaathi has heard.

“When he joined the club they had finished fourth for the first time in their history. The team was playing the king of football that was attracting interest.

“And they did their best to retain some of their best performers, even blocking Nkosinathi Sibisi’s move because they wanted to be fair to him. The team is now struggling to give good performances and the results are questionable.

“They started to question his methods when they could not beat TTM (Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila) in the Nedbank Cup . What made it worse is that they could not even play well in that game,” said a source.

The source also claimed that Mabhuti Khenyeza, who is Seema’s assistant, may be given the responsibility until the end of the season if Seema is released.