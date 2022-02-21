Ex Sundowns man ready to hang up his boots?

Mgosi Squad

Asavela Mbekile’s fruitless search for a club is said to be prompting the defender to be deciding about hanging his boots earlier than he thought, says a source, who is close to the player and his family. Mbekile has been without a club since last year when his contract at Stellenbosch FC ended.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates player is said to have attended a number of trials with DStv Premiership teams, but he couldn’t impress. Apparently, there was a team in the GladAfrica Championship that wanted to offer him a contract, but the versatile player declined it.

“I think it is just a matter of time before he calls it quits, he is just not seeing anything working for him. It’s been long now since he has been without a club and that is getting very worried, it’s stressful because now he is even contemplating to end his career once and focus on other things.

“But, I think we will know what he is going to do by the end of the season, there aren’t many left, so, we will hear from him. But again, there was a team that wanted to sign him, but he rejected the offer,” said the insider.