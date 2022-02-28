Supersport to reshuffle technical team, what then for Tembo?

Mgosi Squad

Word has it that SuperSport United might consider restructuring their technical team at the start of the next season, but it is unclear whether they would hire an experienced technical advisor to work with head coach Kaitano Tembo, get him a co-head coach or hire a new coach altogether.

“It is not that the team does not have any faith in Tembo, he is the son of the team and will forever be part of the fabric that makes up Matsatsantsa A Pitori. At the same time, we have to understand that we are regarded as one of the top teams in the country and our performances in recent seasons do not reflect that entirely.

“The board will sit at the end of the season and go through the coach’s report and take it from there. But rest assured that there will be some changes in the club next season,” said a source well-placed at United.