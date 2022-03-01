Royal AM ‘preparing’ for Champions League already

Mgosi Squad

Flamboyant DStv Premiership side Royal AM are already mapping out how they approach the Caf Champions League next season, as Phakaaathi has been led to believe that owner and businesswoman Shawn Mkhize has dangled the carrot with appetizing bonuses for the whole team if they finish in the top two.

“The league is as good as gone because Mamelodi Sundowns are running with it, so the only position we can fight for is to finish second, of which we believe will happen and we are already planning for the Champions League.

“One of our aims when we got into the top flight was to compete with the big teams and at this point, we are doing better than Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, and if it stays that way, it will be our ticket to Africa,” an informer said.