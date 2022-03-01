Thobejane’s future uncertain, Johnson linked with Baroka job

Mgosi Squad

The management at Baroka FC are said to be divided in keeping Kgoloko Thobejane as head coach of the club, with some members eager to bring former Al-Ahly assistant coach Cavin Johnson on board to help the club survive relegation, a source at the Limpopo based outfit has revealed.



ALSO READ: Chiefs score late to beat Baroka in pulsating game



Baroka are currently at the bottom of the log standings following a string of poor results from the start of the season, which saw Thobejane being brought back to the senior team to replace Matsemela Thoka, but Thobejane hasn’t been able to steer the Bakgaga ship into the right direction.



According to the insider, things are not good at the Baroka village offices and the thought of the club playing in the GladAfrica is not sitting well with the management.



“I am not really sure if someone has already spoken with coach Cavin, but word is he is someone the management believe can rescue the team from this disaster (relegation). Coach Kgoloko doesn’t seem like someone who knows what he is doing at the moment.



“I think he can also see it because since he came back, there hasn’t been much of a change looking at the team’s results. Some people at the club believe that there is still some time to try and save the status of the team, it’s just that there are others who really believe in coach Thobejane’s work, I think they are just loyal to him because he has been with team from the start,” said the source.

Johnson, who has previously coached at Platinum Stars and SuperSport United, has been without a coaching job since his departure at Al-Ahly last year.