Tension grows in AmaZulu dressing room as Benni and players are at crossroads

Mgosi Squad

Relations between Benni McCarthy and his players at AmaZulu FC have become so strained that it is a matter of time before it bursts into a public spat, a Phakaaathi source has claimed.



Apparently things have gone from bad to worse in recent weeks because McCarthy is also unhappy at the club and his attitude clearly shows.



“People are going to training like they are going to an office job on a Monday. The vibe that used to be there is gone. Everyone just wants to go about their business as quietly and quickly as possible so they can get out of there and go home.



“That is why the results are not coming, especially in the DStv Premiership. In the Champions League the players are playing for themselves, to make their name at continental level and it has nothing to do with coaches or anyone else,” said a source.



The relationship between McCarthy and the club’s management has also soured so much that they are keeping their distances and only communicate when they have to and it is now kept strictly professional.



“This is why you hardly see them at games these days. The Zungus would go onto the pitch and celebrate with the team if we won or console them if things didn’t go well… But now they don’t do that,” said the source.



Another source claimed that the last stroke for Sandile Zungu was when he spoke out on Siyethemba Sithebe not ever playing for his team after he signed a pre-contract with Kaizer Chiefs only for McCarthy to contradict him.



“That fueled the tensions because Zungu took as to say that Benni would not take instructions from him and would do things his own way,” said the source.