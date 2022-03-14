Baroka to snap ex Sundowns man till end of season

Mgosi Squad

Word has it that Baroka FC are likely to hand former Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United midfielder, Lucky Mohomi, a contract until the end of the season.

Mohomi has been a free agent for some time now. Baroka head coach Kgoloko Thobejane has fully assessed the player and is believed to be content with what he has seen.

“The team is struggling and they could use all of the help that they can get. Lucky is a senior player and he has represented two of the bigger teams in the country.

Thobejane knows what the boy can offer and it is just up to management, who will decide whether they are bringing him on board or not as he has been training with the Limpopo-based side,” a source revealed.