Macuphu hints at rift with Galaxy coach

Royal AM striker and the PSL’s Player of the Month for February and March, Mxolisi Macuphu has hinted at a rift between him and former side TS Galaxy coach as being the cause of his sudden departure from the Mpumalanga club.

Macuphu made a surprise move to MaMkhize Boys in January when it looked like Galaxy needed him more because they were fighting relegation.

A source who spoke to Macuphu on the sidelines of his installation as Player of the Month in Durban last week, has told Phakaaathi that Macuphu was not seeing eye-to-eye with Sead Ramovic at Galaxy.

“I had heard that he was not on good terms with the coach there, so when I asked him about it, he couldn’t deny nor confirm the issue. But he did tell me that some European coaches come here and feed players nonsense and when they are questioned, they become agitated and the player who asks too much gets sidelined for no reason,” said the source.