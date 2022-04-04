Interest heating up for AmaZulu’s Memela following Champions League exploits

Mgosi Squad

AmaZulu FC winger Luvuyo Memela is said to be a wanted player having impressed a lot of clubs in the Caf Champions League, but age could be the only negative part that could make his move not materialize.

Memela is said to have attracted teams in the Champions Lesgue and there are lots of promises, but now, he doubts anything would be fulfilled.

“Memela has been one of the stars of the show in the tournament, I think everyone saw that,” said the source. “The guys at the club weren’t really surprised by the offers that came through for him, you ask the technical team, they know what he did during the preliminary rounds.

“A lot of people saw him, and teams from the north are really interested in him. But, you know how these go, I don’t want to give you names, but I would rather tell you that there is a team from Morocco that is really keen to sign him.

“There is also this club from Zambia, apparently Memela has been a star that side since his days at Orlando Pirates. So, they know him from Pirates and they really like him. During our away trips, he was that player that every fan recognized,” said the source.