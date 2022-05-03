SuperSport take a U-turn on an international coach?

Mgosi Squad

Phakaaathi has been led to believe that SuperSport United have made a U-turn on their pursuit for an international coach after the sacking of Kaitano Tembo.

As previously reported by this publication, Matsatsantsa A Pitori, were said to be looking beyond the South African borders for a head coach, but now, they are strongly considering Andre Arendse to take over on a permanent basis.

Keeping Arendse at the helm would save United costs, a source said. However, there is a possibility that they might go for one of their old guards in Stuart Baxter or Gavin Hunt, who the club allegedly cannot afford at the moment.

“Baxter and Hunt are not cheap coaches, they come with a lot of experience and they have won many titles, therefore their remuneration package has to be decent, and at this point, the club aren’t too keen to get involved in a big money contract,” said a source.