Arrows management to put faith in Khenyeza and Vilakazi

Golden Arrows management are believed to be in no hurry to get a new coach after firing Lehlohonolo Seema this season.

Seema was fired after an embarrassing 6-0 drubbing at the hands of Mamelodi Sundowns last month with Mabhuti Khenyeza and Vusumuzi Vilakazi installed as co-coaches until the end of the season.

Phakaaathi has however heard that the duo could be given an extension on their roles with the club’s management impressed with them so far.

“They have been doing well in various structures at the club and they understand the culture. They came as players when they were really young and have gradually come up the ranks as coaches.

“I would not be surprised if they are given the job on a full time basis for next season. I have not heard of any movement in terms of getting a new coach there,” said a source.

Khenyeza has had some experience as an assistant coach at Maritzburg United and AmaZulu FC before returning to Arrows. He was also head coach for a short period at TS Galaxy while they were in the GladAfrica Championship.

Vilakazi has been doing well with the club’s development structures and was graduated to the senior team this season.