Qalinge to be released by AmaZulu?

As AmaZulu FC prepare to offload 13 players, an insider at the KwaZulu-Natal club has revealed that former Orlando Pirates winger Thabo Qalinge is one of the players who won’t have his contract renewed by the club.

The speedy player is said to be at the end of his contract with Usuthu. Qalinge joined AmaZulu prior to the start of the season and was offered a one-year contract with an option to extend.



But, the management is not convinced about keeping Qalinge despite his having featured in 20 games for the team and making three assists.



The Soweto-born player joined AmaZulu after staying without a team for some time following his stint with SuperSport United.



The winger’s release is said to be a way to open doors for a youngster who plays in a similar position.



“He is on the list, there is no doubt about that. But, it’s surprising because he played a lot of game for the club this past season, I’m not really sure if the management is making the right decision. His contract is ending and the club had an option to extend it, but with the way things are looking at the moment it doesn’t seem that he will be with the team next season,” said the source.

