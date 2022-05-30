Sundowns keen on Royal AM midfielder, set to offer money and players

Mgosi Squad

Mamelodi Sundowns are set to start negotiations with Royal AM this week over the transfer of Shaune Mogaila.



The 26-year-old speedy midfielder is one of the players that the Sundowns technical team have identified for next season, Phakaaathi has been told.

A source close to the people who handle Mogaila’s business told the Mgosi Squad that a meeting has been set for this week.

“They are very serious about him and they had identified him while he was with TS Galaxy but Royal AM beat them to him. They still want him and have spoken to his managers.

“But they told them that he is contracted at Royal AM so they have to communicate with them,” said the source.



Royal AM are believed to be one of the teams who are taking good care of their players in terms of remuneration and wages and Sundowns will have to fork out to convince MaMkhize to release Mogaila.

“He is one of the best players we have in the team and I don’t see him being released that easily. But if it is going tobe like I heard it might be, then they may get him.

“I have heard that Sundowns will offer a few players plus money to the club. If they offer players who are good enough, then I think MaMkhize will think about the offer,” said a source at the club.