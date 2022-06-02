36-year-old Galaxy midfielder set to join to Egyptian club

Mgosi Squad

TS Galaxy midfielder Lindokuhle Mbatha is said to be on the verge joining an Egyptian club.



According to a source, the unnamed club has been chasing the 36-year-old Galaxy midfielder for some time now and they have finally about to get their man.

The veteran midfielder had a good season with the Rockets, even though the club ended up having to fight for survival towards the end of the season.

“I can’t tell you the name of the team now because the deal is still in process, but at the final stages. What I can tell you is that it is one of the top teams in Egypt. It’s a matter of respecting that club and of course TS Galaxy. But, yes, he is going to Egypt, it is a surprise move for a lot of people. But if you know Lindokuhle you would know that he is a top professional and has been consistent with his performance over the last few years,” said the informant.

“These guys from Egypt are really serious about him and they have been tracking him for some time now. They really believe that he is someone that can come out there and make a huge difference at the club. He is very happy about the move and he is really looking forward to it. It is a big step in his career, especially at his age.”

Mbatha, who began his career back in 2006 for Pietersburg Pillars, has also played for the likes of Mpumalanga Black Aces, Platinum Stars, Highlands Park and Mamelodi Sundowns.