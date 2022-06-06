Goss pushing for loan move away from Sundowns?

Mgosi Squad

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ricardo Goss could force his way out of the club through a loan deal to one of the top sides in the Premier Soccer League as word has it that the former Bidvest Wits goalie is not having the best of times with Masandawana.

Goss hardly played in the recently concluded season as Denis Onyango and Kennedy Mweene are always favourites to man the goals ahead of Goss and Reyaad Pieterse.

“Look, success is always great but it feels much better to lift trophies and collect medals when you have contributed towards that. No player wants to be a pedestrian all in the name of being a team player.

“Goss wants to play regularly and he might consider his options now that the dust has settled and everyone has time to ponder about the next season,” said a source.