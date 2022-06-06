Has Davids already found a new job after Pirates firing?

Mgosi Squad

It has not even been a week since Fadlu Davids was told by Orlando Pirates that he would not be retained when his current contract ends at the end of June, but it looks like he already has a new job.

Davids was seen sitting with his mentor Ernst Middendorp as they watched the promotional playoffs match between University of Pretoria and Swallows FC at the weekend.

The duo had a long-standing relationship and a source at Maritzburg said it was possible that Davids would be brought back as Middendorp’s second assistant.

“I have not heard anything yet but it is quite possible. They have a very strong working relationship and I don’t see why he should not come back. He is now more experienced having been with Pirates for four years,” said the source.

Davids left Maritzburg when he was fired following a string of bad results in 2019, He then joined Pirates as an assistant coach to then coach Micho Sredojevic.

Kaizer Chiefs have been given first option to sign Democratic Republic of Congo star Fabrice Ngoma when his current deal at Morocco giants Raja Casablanca ends.

Ngoma will become a free agent at the end of June and Amakhosi have first option for his services. The 28-year-old midfielder is highly rated and some have said he has similar qualities to Bongani Zungu.

According to a report on the SABC Sport website, Ngoma is also willing to relocate to South Africa.

“The only problem is that the position he plays is overloaded at Chiefs at the moment. He is quality and is being considered but they might just not take him,” a source at the club has told Phakaaathi.