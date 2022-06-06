Loaded SuperSport United to rope in Mbule replacement

Mgosi Squad

SuperSport United are believed to be in talks with Cape Town Spurs Abednego Mosiatlhaga, who they have had on their wish list for the past two seasons.

The Mother City side slapped SuperSport with an unreasonable prize that chased away the Tshwane-based side on two occasions, but now with the budget boosted by the transfer fee that they received from Mamelodi Sundowns when they bought Sipho Mbule, United are knocking at the door of the GladAfrica Championship side.

“This is a player that fits into the template of what a SuperSport player should be. He can score, he can create goals and he is an overall team player. The team will try its best to bring to Pretoria,” said a source.



