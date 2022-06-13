Cape Town City favourites to land Xola Mlambo after Usuthu firing 

Mgosi Squad

Xola Mlambo will likely return to Caf Champions League football again next season if what Phakaaathi has heard is to be believed. The 30-year-old is currently a free agent after AmaZulu FC released him at the end of last season.

It has however come to our attention that Mlambo could soon be a Citizen. A source said Mlambo is in no hurry and wants to make sure he makes the right move as he is approaching the latter days of his career.

“City have expressed their interest as they beef up ahead of their maiden Champions League campaign and (Eric) Tinkler is the one who wants him. They worked together at Orlando Pirates before and they have an understanding.

“Tinkler wants a strong team because he wants to really compete at continental levels and he has the support of the club on that because it is seen as the right stage to put the club out there,” said the source.

Mlambo is unlikely to be short of suitors with his proven talent and Phakaaathi understands that Marumo Gallants had also shown some interest in him. But with Dan Malesela now fired, it is not clear if they will still make a move for the creative midfielder.

“They wanted him but I think it was coach Dan who would be at the forefront of that. And now that he is gone, I am not sure if they will still be interested. They are also going to play continental football and need experienced players,” said the source.