Baroka keen on former Chiefs midfielder

After being let go by Maritzburg United, midfielder Lucky Baloyi is said to have been approached by relegated outfit Baroka FC, as the team looks to build a formidable squad that will make their way back to the DStv Premiership, a source has revealed.

Bakgaga were relegated to the GladAfrica Championship last season after they finished at the bottom of the standings following a poor campaign. Already, the club has lost some notable players and they are said to see more of their players joining new teams.



This has forced the club to look at bringing new faces at the Limpopo based outfit and Baloyi is apparently one of the players that have been identified as a player that can add value at the club. However, the former Kaizer Chiefs and Royal AM player wants to remain in the top tier and will only consider other options should there be no offers for him.



“Baroka are on a mission and immediately after finding out that Baloyi has been released by Maritzburg someone made contact and wanted to know about his next step. So, it seems like they are prepared to give him a good offer, otherwise they would have not approached him. It is a pity things didn’t go well at Maritzburg, but he is still one of the top midfielders with a huge experience,” said the source.



“But, he still believes that there might be some teams in the DStv Premiership that might want his services because he wants to play in the high league. So, it’s a tricky situation, or maybe he has already made a plan. But, what I know is that Baroka are serious about him.”

Baloyi only played nine games for the Team of Choice this past season after signing with the club during the January transfer window.