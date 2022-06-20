Former Pirates star supports players’ call for the hiring of Dan Malesela 

Mgosi Squad

A former Orlando Pirates player, who asked that he not be named, has come out in support of players who want Dan Malesela to be hired by the Soweto giants.



Speaking to Phakaaathi, the former star midfielder said he does not want to speak openly on the matter because there is a lot of politics around it.

“Listen, I saw a story on Phakaaathi about the Pirates players who want Bra Dan as coach, I support them fully. But please do not mention my name if you write this because some people will feel that maybe I am trying to exclude them from the job.

“You know there is a lot of politics happening there about this position,” he told the Mgosi Squad.

“I believe with Bra Dan’s arrogance and Mandla’s (Ncikazi) tactical acumen I believe they could make the team unbeatable. You could see glimpses of change in the team since Mandla came on board.

“I know he is not popular with some of the fans, and that is why he will need someone like Bra Dan to work with. If they can work together properly, I can bet you now Pirates will be unstoppable next season,” said the former star.

Malesela is a former Pirates captain and won trophies with them and it is believed he knows the culture of the club and how it should always play.

“If you look at the kind of football he has been playing at the teams he was with before, it is the Pirates football. It is all about dominance and flair but it hasn’t worked as he would have wanted because he was at small teams. If he were to coach Pirates, can you imagine what kind of football we would see again? It would definitely get the supporters back to the stadium,” he added.

Malesela is currently available after his release from Marumo Gallants whom he guided to the Nedbank Cup final and a 10th place finish in the DStv Premiership.