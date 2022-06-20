Chippa open talks with Pirates over defender

Mgosi Squad

Chippa United are said to be in negotiations with Orlando Pirates regarding a loan deal for defender Thabiso Monyane, who spent most of his time playing in the Bucs’ reserve team last season.



Monyane, a Pirates development graduate, was promoted to the first team in 2009, but failed to cement a place in the first team even though he shined in the reserves.



The Buccaneers are said to be looking to trim their squad for next season without losing their future stars, especially their graduates like Monyane.



“It seems like Monyane will be playing at United next season,” said a source close to Pirates.



“But, I’m not confirming anything, what I know is that Chippa are really serious about him and they have spoken to the Pirates people about his services. It is just that Pirates are busy with a lot of things like getting the right technical team and there are players whose contracts are expiring. So, they are busy sorting that stuff out and once they are done they will know which players they have to release and those will have to go on loan.



“Another difficult thing is that they don’t want to lose Monyane, the boy was doing well in the DDC (DStv Diski Challenge) and he is the academy product. So, that makes it hard for the team to let go after investing so much in the player. But, the good thing is that the club (Pirates) and Chippa have a good relationship in such things and Monyane is not the only Pirates who might be playing for them (Chippa) next season.”