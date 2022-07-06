Swallows set to offer Kerr new deal

Mgosi Squad

Swallows FC are said preparing a new offer for coach Dylan Kerr for him to continue as the head coach of the club, an insider at the Birds camp has revealed.



Kerr was on a short-term contract with Swallows last season after he took charge of the team from Brandon Truter in November last year.



The club went through a slump last campaign and had to fight for survival in the DStv Premiership through the play-offs, which they won.

Now a source has revealed that the Swallows board is set to reward Kerr for helping the team avoid relegation by offering him a new two-year deal.

“Kerr will be offered a deal, that’s done. The guys at the top have spoken about it and they have agreed to give him the job. So, they have to meet and conclude the deal because preparations for the new season need to continue,” said the source.

“I just hope that coach Kerr will be happy with the deal, the guys love him at the club. He is a really good guy who learns from anyone and he does not take people lightly or look down on anyone. Even the fans love him, they have been asking about his situation and they were told that they have to wait for the management to discuss it first,” added the source.