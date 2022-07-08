Free agents flock Swallows training ground

Mgosi Squad

Swallows FC’s ground is said to have been flocked with a number of free agents and some fresh talent from scouts as the team tries to assemble a squad while players are trying to secure a job for the 2022/23 DStv Premiership season.

ALSO READ: Maluleka surprised Sundowns let him go after ‘high praise’ from coaches

According to a source, the trials started this week with the management and some members of the technical team assessing the players.



Swallows lost a number of players, which has now forced the team to rebuild the squad.



The Birds had a terrible campaign last season, which saw the team having to save their top tier status through the promotion/relegation playoffs.

“It’s been a busy week with a number of players coming to try their luck at the club. You can see that some guys are very desperate to sign the contract because now they don’t have jobs after being released by their teams. I have seen a lot of familiar faces there and to tell you the truth, many won’t make it,” said the source.

“There are also some guys who have been identified from the lower leagues and those guys are very hungry. They want to play in the PSL and they show it, they are giving their all. But the problem is that they lack experience and many of them are young. So, it becomes a problem for the technical team to select them. Even some of the reserve team players are showing good signs, but still, they are not exposed to playing at a higher level. I don’t know how it is going to unfold because time is not really on their side.”