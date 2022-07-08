Has Motshwari’s situation forced Pirates to make a U-turn on Monare?

Mgosi Squad

Ben Motshwari’s pending move to Sekhukhune United has forced Orlando Pirates’ technical team to make a u-turn on their decision to release Thabang Monare, an informant has revealed.

According to the insider at the club, Motshwari was not meant to leave the club especially after Bucs decided to release Monare. But Motshwari’s request for a move away from Pirates has forced the technical team to rethink their decision to let Monare go.

The informant reveals that Monare was not happy about leaving the club and the former Jomo Cosmos player will welcome a move back to Pirates and discussions between Monare and Bucs have started over a new contract.

“This Monare thing had to be done because the club was not going to look for another midfielder elsewhere because Ben wants to leave. The club thought Ben would be staying and his contract would be extended, but he was not happy with some few things, which is why he thought it is best that the club lets him go,” the source explained.

“One thing I know is that Monare was not ready to leave Pirates, he didn’t want to leave and when he saw his name on the list of players released he was very shocked. What I can tell you is that he was still negotiating with the club about extending his stay. But, the negotiations were taking too long and the management and the technical team needed to finalise the squad. There will be an announcement soon by the team regarding Ben and Monare’s situation, plus there is also a new player that is still in talks with the team.”



Meanwhile, Monare fueled speculation about his impending move back to Pirates by posting a picture of himself in the club’s colours with the caption “once and always.”